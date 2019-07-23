Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Wipro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.76.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Wipro by 986.3% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,693,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,743,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,740 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,590,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,067 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,932,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 746,920 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,235,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 506,893 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

