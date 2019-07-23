WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $200,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,819.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $189,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $199,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.83. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.