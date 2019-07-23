WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $147,000 Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 4,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

In other news, Director John Sweet purchased 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

