WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zynga by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $9,700,933.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,620,926 shares in the company, valued at $207,291,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $253,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,508,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,960,844. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. 15,522,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,861,514. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

