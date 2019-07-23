Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

