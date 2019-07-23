Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $152.50 and last traded at $142.47, with a volume of 3028879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.35.

The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,454,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,489,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 255,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 194,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

