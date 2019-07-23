WeTrust (TRST) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, DDEX and Livecoin. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,213.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

