Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.95. 414,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $63.00 price target on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

