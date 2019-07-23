Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned a $54.00 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 4,184,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,035. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 159.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Western Digital by 57.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 66.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

