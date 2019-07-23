West Fraser Timber’s (WFTBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS WFTBF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.10. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

