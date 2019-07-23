West Fraser Timber’s (WFTBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
OTCMKTS WFTBF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.10. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $70.37.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
