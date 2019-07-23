Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Wells Fargo & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 18,675,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,717,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

