Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $160.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $160.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.