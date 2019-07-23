Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been given a $175.00 target price by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.37.

W traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,021,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,479. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.90. Wayfair has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $935,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,891,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,574. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $272,369,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $29,209,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,270,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,097,000 after acquiring an additional 321,496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $11,485,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

