Wagners (ASX:WGN) Trading Down 2.1%

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.85 ($1.31), 96,856 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.89 ($1.34).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.71. The company has a market cap of $297.74 million and a PE ratio of 18.64.

Wagners Company Profile (ASX:WGN)

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

