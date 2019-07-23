Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.30. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 190,498 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 151.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,163.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 135,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

