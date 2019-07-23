Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viveve Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 265.51% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIVE. Maxim Group lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Viveve Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of VIVE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 2,515,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,221. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 212.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

