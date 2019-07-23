Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $60.81. 633,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57. Visteon has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $129.39.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Visteon by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

