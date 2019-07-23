Visa (NYSE:V) PT Set at $196.00 by Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) has been assigned a $196.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on V. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.
NYSE V traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. The firm has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
