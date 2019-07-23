Visa (NYSE:V) PT Set at $196.00 by Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) has been assigned a $196.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on V. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

NYSE V traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. The firm has a market cap of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

