Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,287,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,225 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 991,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 872,552.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 148,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,160,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,678 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 19,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

