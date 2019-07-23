Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.76

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and traded as low as $24.56. Village Super Market shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $360.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $395.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 70,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $1,788,895.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

