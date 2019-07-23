View (VIEW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $348.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, View has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One View token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a market cap of $183,355.00 and $348.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00297860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.01702502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00116773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000688 BTC.

View Profile

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official website is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.