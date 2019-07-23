VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

VersaBank (TSE:VB) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.15, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.72.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 0.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

About VersaBank (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

