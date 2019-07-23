Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

VRTV opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.25. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($2.11). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,173 shares in the company, valued at $117,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritiv by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

