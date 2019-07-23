Vereit (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Vereit alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Vereit stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.