Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

VRA stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Joan B. Hall sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $807,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $160,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,714. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 278,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,879 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

