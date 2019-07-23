Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First United Bank Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.