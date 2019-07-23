Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $153.18. 1,643,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $153.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

