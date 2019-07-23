Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 209,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. 1,643,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

