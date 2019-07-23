Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 15.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 1,131,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,640. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

