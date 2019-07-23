Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

