Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $276.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

