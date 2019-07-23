Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP remained flat at $$49.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 542,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,457. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29.

