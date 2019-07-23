VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM accounts for about 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 176,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:VCSH remained flat at $$80.63 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

