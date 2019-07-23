Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

