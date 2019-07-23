VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.54

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and traded as high as $26.66. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 2,096 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Get VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.