ValuEngine Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Gentex stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. Gentex has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,293 shares of company stock valued at $832,283. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 19,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

