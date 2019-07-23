Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Uxin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. Uxin has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Uxin’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uxin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Uxin by 4,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uxin (UXIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.