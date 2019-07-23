UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Set at $310.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been given a $310.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2019 earnings at $14.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. The company has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.