UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given a $311.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been assigned a $311.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.17. The stock has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,500. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

