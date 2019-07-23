Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $201.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

