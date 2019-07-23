Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $177.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) received a $177.00 target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,587,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

