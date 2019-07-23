Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $140.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

UNP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,566,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 54,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

