Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour (NYSE:UA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UA. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

