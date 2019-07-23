Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT Set at $18.00 by Raymond James

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given a $18.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,146. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

