UCW (ASX:UCW) Shares Up 38.5%

UCW Ltd (ASX:UCW) shot up 38.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 1,140,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other UCW news, insider Peter Mobbs acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$40,200.00 ($28,510.64).

UCW Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education services in Australia and internationally. It offers accredited vocational education to the student market in the areas of fitness, sport and recreation management, massage therapy, and dance teaching; and certificate and diploma level courses in the field of community services to students in the areas of early childhood education and care, individual support, disability, ageing support, mental health, counselling, and community services.

