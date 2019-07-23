UBS Group Reiterates $162.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,748,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.