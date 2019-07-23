UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTTAF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock remained flat at $$132.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. Continental has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $265.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.