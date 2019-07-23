UBS Group Analysts Give UGI (NYSE:UGI) a $63.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74. UGI has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. UGI’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $2,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,226 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,414,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in UGI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UGI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,970,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

