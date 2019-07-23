Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,139 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 54.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 404,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $18,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 438.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 407,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 31,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

