Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We had been bracing for incrementally worse trends at TBK given the recent results in the transportation industry that the Bank has exposure to. Management is signaling it is shifting its strategic focus from growth to profitability and we believe this could ultimately improve the long-term NIM, ROA and ROTCE of the franchise. We are increasing our 2020 EPS forecast (from $2.52 to $2.67) but remain below Street consensus as we believe the consensus EPS ramp implies a more favorable macro-environment in the transportation industry that has yet to emerge. Our revised price target of $32 (was $30) is based on 12x our 2020 EPS forecast. Our rating is Equal-Weight.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Robert Dobrient bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,750.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $270,043 over the last three months. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

